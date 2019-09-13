Home

Amelia "CoCo" Johnson

Amelia "CoCo" Johnson Obituary
Funeral services for Amelia "CoCo" Johnson will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Mission Baptist Church. Pastor Grover Robinson, eulogist. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Public Visitation is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
She leaves to cherish her memories: brothers, Kelvin "Holley" Johnson (Suzanne), Marvellus Prater and Quincy Horn; sisters, Mary Nell Lemons, Bettye Green and Birdester Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and two special angels, Ainsley and Avery.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 13, 2019
