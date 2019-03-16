|
|
Mr. Amos I. Stedham Jr., age 72, of Gadsden, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Roger Graham will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Amos was a lifelong resident of Gadsden, Alabama. He was a 1965 graduate of Emma Sansom High School and attended college at Jacksonville State University. Amos served in Vietnam with the United States Army and was working at Republic Steel when it closed after 33 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos I. Stedham Sr. and Georgia Kathleen Thrasher Stedham.
Amos is survived by his beloved wife of almost 52 years, Susan Kerr Stedham; son, Amos I. "Tripp" (Rachel) Stedham III; granddaughter, Sadie Marie Stedham; brother, Carl J. (Brenda Faye) Stedham; sisters, Kathy Diane (Chuck) Isbil and Brenda Sue Sprayberry; niece, Christy Diane (Ronnie) Linginfelter; great-nieces, Brittany Williams and Payton Linginfelter; sister-in-law, Joyce (Edwin) Fortson; brother-in-law, Thomas McElroy. Amos also leaves several nieces, great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish his memory.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Edgeworth, Troy Horton, Scott Williamson, Gary Ray, Jackie Ray and Brad Corbin.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the staff at the Col. Robert L. Hoard VA Home, and the staff of the Lakeside Hospice.
The family will accept flowers, or donations may be made to Bellevue Baptist Church.
The family will accept friends for visitation from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 16, 2019