Amy Ruth Sepeda
1968 - 2020
On July 12, 1968, a rose, Amy Ruth Sepeda, was born to Agnes and Felton Daffron. She grew under the care of many brothers and a wonderful sister.
She met many people along her journey who provided her with sunshine and water. She sprouted two rose buds, Orlando and Bethanie Sepeda. She cherished life by watching them bloom. She blossomed at the sight of her grandson. She found true love in a rose garden with Dr. Stephen G. Rowe. And with the help of all her loved ones, she lived a life full of hope, beauty and love. She was a beautiful rose and every rose has its thorns.
Memorial Service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Oak Grove Baptist Church #2 in Ragland.
Online condolences may be offered to the Sepeda family at www.kilgroefh.com.
Kilgroe Funeral Home – Pell City

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church #2
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
2053383341
