Celebration of life for Andrew Bernard "Bro" Parker is at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Tabernacle Church. Pastor Tommy Marshall is officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 7 tonight at Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
He leaves to cherish his memories his sister, Myra Gant; brothers, Larry Parker, Burton (Ruth) Tinker, Richard (Linda) Davis; sister-in-law, Shirley Huff, brother-in-law, David Posey; aunt, Nommie (John) Dillingham; nieces, Tiffany (Cory) Dunn, Sonya Bufford, Tara (Chauncey) Holston, Michelle (Stanley) Baldwin; nephews, Rodney Parker, Andre Jemison, Dewayne Huff, Johnny (Veronica) Huff, Ralph Watts III, Myron Watts; great-nieces, Samaiyah Bufford, Keiona Williams, Kalen Dunn, Alexis Tinker, Darrelyn Rudolph, Charity Wilden, Daneionna Watts; great-nephews, Joshua Williams, Elijah Dunn, Isaiah Dunn, Demetrius Huff, Tylan Huff, Noah Huff; great-great-nephews, Jyshawn Williams, Mason Williams; great-great-nieces, Zoyah Bufford; special friends, Bernice Haley, Darryl Haley, Brick Haley, James Smith, Ricky Golsby, Freddie Carver, Derrick Milliner, Darryl Wayne Lovelace, Rozell Wise, Larry Milliner, Charles Zeigler, Petey and Tony Posey, Stephanie Ashley, Cindy (Dan) Mattox, Willie Wilson; special cousins, Tony Davis, Brenda Sims, Ladonna O'Lear; class of 1978; 11th street projects family; and many many dear friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times from July 4 to July 5, 2019