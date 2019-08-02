|
Graveside services for Andrew Dale Leath, 28, of Southside, who passed away July 28, 2019, will be at 11 a.m. August 3 at Freewill Memorial Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale Leath and Cathy White.
He is survived by his sister, Lauren Leath; nieces, Zoey and Abby; grandparents, Marie Leath, Ramona (Bob) Underwood; aunts, Donna, Buddy and Kathy (Alan); uncle, Ricky (Sherry); and several cousins.
Drew gave the ultimate gift of life to 4 families.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 2, 2019