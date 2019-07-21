|
Andrew David Hester, 39, of Seminole, Alabama, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home. He was born in Etowah County. He moved to Seminole in 2009 from Gadsden.
Andrew was an Emergency Tech Paramedic before he was employed at Sacred Heart Hospital until his disability. He was also employed by Anniston EMS, Talladega, Care Ambulance and North Star Ambulance Service.
He was born to Frank Hester and Laurie Jones Hester. He will be greatly missed by his parents; brother, Adam Scott Hester; sister, Kelly Hester Mason (Billy); grandparents, David and Sybil Jones; uncles, Jeff Jones (Maxine), Freddie Hester (Darlene) and Ken Hester; aunts, Judy Richardson and Judith Alford; along with his nieces and nephews, Eli Payne, Erin Payne and Maddie Mason; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Andrew enjoyed each day to its fullest. He loved to make others laugh and being on social media to connect with those he didn't see often. He enjoyed having political debates; his family often would have to tell him to hush because he was very firm in his beliefs.
Andrew loved to help others. He was a volunteer for many different organizations: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Reserve Deputy in Etowah County and also in Oxford, Alabama. Andrew was a past member and Medical Commander of Coates Bend Volunteer Fire Department in Gadsden. He was also a part of the Anniston Rescue Squad and volunteered at Escambia County Humane Society in the surgical unit.
He very much adored his godson, Judah Rodriguez. Andrew taught people to be giving and to have an open, loving heart. He would go above and beyond to help someone in need. Friends, family and funny memes on Facebook brought joy to Andrew. He will be remembered for the fact that he was the best son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to all who knew him.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 21, 2019