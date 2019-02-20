|
|
Andrew Michael Character, 44, of Bradenton, FL (formerly of Gadsden, AL), passed away suddenly, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Andrew was a graduate of Southside High School, class of 1993, and attended Jacksonville State University. He earned the honor of Eagle Scout at the age of 14. He attended First United Methodist Church in Gadsden and The Church of The Islands in Bradenton. He was a member of the Southside Masonic Lodge.
Andrew was preceded in death by his father, James M. Character; grandparents, H.C. and Bert Character and Harry and Jo Quinn.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Quinn Character; sister, Traci (Eric) Miller; niece, Quinn Dillard; niece and nephew, Mackenzie and Noah Miller; special friend, Chip Horsley; and we can't forget his furry friend, Dozer Dog.
Services provided by Groover Funeral Home, Bradenton FL, and Collier-Butler Funeral Home, Gadsden, AL.
A special thank you to Dale Butler of Collier-Butler and Candice Phillips of Groover Funeral Home.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 20, 2019