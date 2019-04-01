|
Mr. Andrew Robert Lea, 84, of Glencoe, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Lea was born Jan. 9, 1935 in Henagar, to the late Robert and Unasce Taylor Lea. He was a retired home builder, past Master of Cedar Bend Masonic Lodge 583, past Worthy Patron of Coosa Valley Order of the Eastern Star, and was of the Baptist faith. He also taught cabinet making at Gadsden State Community College.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Hershel Lea, Terry Lea, Ray Lea, David Lea, and Jimmy Lea; sisters, Naomi Jo Moses, Margaret Ward, Mary Helton, and Winonina Jackson.
Survivors include his loving wife, Alvie Sparks Lea; son, Robert Earl Lea; daughter, Phyllis (Tony) Franklin; sisters, Glenda Eden and Carol Ramey; sisters-in-law, Cora (Jeff) Lee, Shirley Tomlin, and Pam (Ron) Massey; grandchildren, Chris (Heather) Franklin, Amanda (Joey) Gidley, and Andrew Lea, great-grandchildren, Camryn Franklin, Georgia Gidley, Samantha Gidley, and Robert Lea; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services for Mr. Lea will be at 4 p.m. (EST) Wednesday at Bankhead Chapel with Pastor Mark Gidley officiating. Interment will follow at Bankhead Cemetery with Masonic services.
Mr. Lea's nephews will serve as pallbearers and his grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Mr. Lea will lie-in-state and the family will receive friends at Mason Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. (EST).
Arrangements for Mr. Lea are provided by Mason Funeral Home, Summerville, Georgia.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 1, 2019