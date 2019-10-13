|
Visitation and funeral services for Mr. Andy Lee Gardner, 84, of Hokes Bluff, will be from noon to 2 p.m., Monday at Hokes Bluff 1st United Methodist Church. Mr. Gardner passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 after an extended illness. Rev. Eddie Gooch will officiate. Burial will follow in Crestwood Cemetery with full Masonic rites. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Mr. Gardner retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company after 24 years of service. He was a true southern gentleman who loved his church, family and community. Often called "Mr. Hokes Bluff" by his friends, he worked tirelessly as a public servant to improve the community and schools. He served two terms as a Hokes Bluff City Councilman and 18 years as an Etowah County School Board Member.
He faithfully served the Lord as a member of Hokes Bluff 1st United Methodist Church, joining the church at 16 years old. He served on virtually all committees and boards within the church. He was a charter member of the Dewey Ryan Sunday School Class, serving as the president for many years.
Andy was a member of the Hokes Bluff Masonic Lodge 470, receiving his 50 year pin this past year. He was a charter member of the Hokes Bluff Athletic Club, serving as president for many years. Andy was the class president of the Hokes Bluff High School Class of 1954. He also served as a Hokes Bluff Schools Trustee, president of the Seniors and Friends, president of the Hokes Bluff Band Boosters and the Hokes Bluff PTA. Among the many awards and recognition he received, he was honored to be a recipient of the Hokes Bluff "Man of the Year" award, Hokes Bluff PTA "Man of the Year" award and the Hokes Bluff Elementary "Super Citizen" award.
Andy also served on the Etowah County Schools Foundation Board and he was a member of the United Steelworkers of America Local 12, where he helped organize a Christmas party each year for special needs students.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Elaine Gardner; parents, F.M. and Annie Terrell Gardner; twin sister, Anna Ree Abel; and sister, Mae Willa McBrayer.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bobbie Jean Gardner; daughters, Andrea (Greg) Love, Carole (Cliff) LaReau; and son, Charles (Roschelle) Gardner; brother, Charles H. (Nancy) Gardner; 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Gardner, Jonathan Gardner, David McBrayer, Don Turner (nephews); Brock Love, Deven McIntyre (grandsons); Coach Mike Robertson and Tim Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Dewey Ryan Sunday School Class, past and present members of the Hokes Bluff City Council, past and present members of the Etowah County School Board, members of the Hokes Bluff High School Class of 1954, members of the Hokes Bluff Seniors and Friends, Hokes Bluff Golden Eagles, members of the Hokes Bluff Athletic Club, David Bearden, Herbert Buice, Charles Morgan, and Harold Wiley.
Special thanks to Dr. Greg Chapman, Dr. Bryan McGwier, Dr. KJ Shah, the staff at Amedisys Home Health and his favorite waitresses at Cracker Barrel.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hokes Bluff 1st United Methodist Church, Hokes Bluff Athletic Club or to benefit children.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 13, 2019