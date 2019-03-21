|
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Angela Michelle "Angie" White, age 49, of Gadsden, who died Wednesday. Pastor Joe Noojin will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery.
Angie worked as an administrator for her last 12 years. She was a loving mother, Gigi, daughter and friend. She loved her time with her family, and her hobbies included Scentsy and monogramming. She had an infectious laugh and a smile that could light up a room. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger White.
She is survived by daughters, Casey (Dalton) Mcalister, Kandice (Jesse) Wallace; grandson, Cohen Mcalister; parents, Johnny and Cathy Clifton; sister, Kristy (Mark) Whisenant; brother, James Harbin; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brett Page, Brett Lacy, Dalton Mcalister, Jesse Wallace, Dustin Harbin and Timothy Edwards.
Special thanks to the doctors and staff of Riverview Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from noon until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 21, 2019