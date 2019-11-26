Home

Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
View Map
Anita Ann Brock

Anita Ann Brock Obituary
Anita Ann Brock, 84, of Boaz, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at her residence.
Her Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Bethsaida Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 until 2 before the service at the funeral home. Rev. Mike Johnson will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Byron Talton, Mark Smith, Joshua Warren, Michael Warren, Jake Talton, Don Rickles. Honorary Pallbearer: Marty Brock.
Mrs. Brock is survived by her children, Vicky Howell (Raymond), Michael Gene Brock, Jerri Lynn Brock, Roger Lee Brock, Christopher Lee Brock; granddaughters, Raynee Warren (Steve), Amy Howell, Megan Brock; great-grandchildren, Joshua Warren, Michael Warren, Stevie Elizabeth Warren; sister, Linda Hastings (Bill); special friends, Julie Paige Weaver, Caring Angels, Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Nina Brewster; husband, Billy Gene Brock.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 26, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -