April 8, 1957 – Oct. 2, 2019
Anita Hunkapiller Hall, 62, passed away Oct. 2, 2019, at her home in Hoover, AL.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Green Valley Baptist Church, with the Rev. Marion Eubank officiating.
Anita is survived by her husband of 41 years, Randy Hall; children, Drew Hall (Jessica) and Cheryl Hall; grandchildren, Lily and Colton Hall; parents, Wilburn and Martha Hunkapiller; siblings, Rene Coley (Bob), Mary Hale, Wade Hunkapiller (Jenny); and many loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Cheryl Gaye Hunkapiller.
Anita was a 1978 graduate of The University of Alabama. She spent her entire professional career in the Telecommunications Information Technology Industry, retiring from AT&T in 2018 after 39 years of service. She was a devoted member of Green Valley Baptist Church, where she was involved in numerous ministries and outreach programs. Her strong faith, loving Christian family and friends helped her enjoy life to the fullest, even as she battled cancer in recent years.
The family thanks her medical team, her church, dear friends and caregivers for their prayers, love and support. Anita is at peace in God's loving arms.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Green Valley Baptist Church "Even Greater Things" Fund (https://gvbc.org/even-greater-things/) or Compassion International (https://www.compassion.com/ways-to-donate.htm).
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 4, 2019