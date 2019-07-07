|
|
Anita Ross Barnett, 89, of Gadsden, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Mat Alexander will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from noon until the hour of service. Burial will be in Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Mrs. Barnett was a native and lifelong resident of Gadsden. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gadsden, where she served with grade one of the Sunday School for 30 years. She was a member of the Rejoice Sunday School Class. After graduating from Gadsden Public Schools, she attended the University of Alabama, where she belonged to the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She was past president of the Gadsden Service Guild (1961), and member of 21 Supper Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Barnett; parents, Della Ruth and Gus D. Ross Sr.; and brother, Gus D. Ross Jr.
Survivors include niece, Donna R. Copeland of Arab; great-nephew, Seth R. Copeland (Deanne) of Arkansas; great-niece, Anna Copeland of Mobile; great-grandnieces, Anaca Copeland and Cadence Copeland; great-grandnephews, Breckin Copeland and Daxton Copeland; and a host of cousins.
We wish to thank our wonderful caregivers, Gloria Thomas Hayes, Tina Finch, Breanna Naylor and Kelsey Lee and Hannah Handy and the Amedisys team.
Honorary pallbearers are Kent Back, Roger Boatner, Bob Guyton, Gill Isbell, Hal Isbell, Dr. Gordon Isbell III, Sanford A. Willis, Dr. Rex Wilson, James C. Stivender.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Gadsden, John Croyle's Big Oak Ranch, or .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Barnett family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 7, 2019