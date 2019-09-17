Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Ann Nelson Corley Obituary
Funeral services for Ann Nelson Corley, age 92, of Centre, who passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Cherokee Assisted Living, will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until the time of service.
Mrs. Corley was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She had a strong faith. Her favorite song and saying was "All is Well with My Soul." She was a caregiver to her dad, her sister, and her husband. She had a strong love for her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Allen Corley; her parents, Florence and Harlin Nelson; a brother, Harlin Nelson Jr.; and a sister, Dorothy Black.
She is survived by her daughters, Pat (Rick) Clifton, and Susan (Bobby) Roach; her brother, Joe Nelson; her sisters-in-law, Betty Nelson and Jean Corley; her grandchildren, Scott Clifton, Patrick Clifton, Jason Roach, Jennifer (Joe) Lathers; great-grandchildren, Zac Clifton, Jenna Clifton, Levi (Caitlin) Welsh, Kinleigh Clifton, Haydyn Lathers, and Hayley Lathers.
Pallbearers will be Joe Lathers, Scott Clifton, Patrick Clifton, Jason Roach, Levi Welsh, Mark Black, and Brad Black.
A special thanks to Cherokee Village Assisted Living (Susan Hincy and Denise Plunkett) and all the kind and thoughtful aides and sitters who took care of her. A big appreciation to Joyce Price, who did all of the scheduling for the sitters as well as taking care of Mrs. Corley.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 17, 2019
