|
|
Funeral services for Ann Ramsey McCartney, 88, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. on the day of the service. The Rev. Billy Ramsey will officiate. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is directing.
Ann was a 1948 graduate of Etowah High School. She was the lunchroom manager for the Attalla School System for over 30 years. She was a great mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. McCartney; son-in-law, Donald Baker; brothers, A.C., Bill and Frank Ramsey; sisters, Esther Gray, Margaret Gray, Melanie Dixon and Della Vaughn.
She is survived by her daughters, Peggy (Charles) McDonald and Karen Baker; grandchildren, Jarrod Baker, Carrie Ledbetter, Clint Baker and Patrick Hamilton; great grandchildren, Maci Ledbetter, Colby Ledbetter, Brayden Baker and Whitney Ledbetter; sister, Nancy Key.
Pallbearers will be Jarrod Baker, Clint Baker, Patrick Hamilton, Colby Ledbetter, Brian Ledbetter and Brayden Baker.
Special thanks to Casey Roberts, the staff of Oak Landing and the staff of Peace in the Valley.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 29, 2019