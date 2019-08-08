|
On August 7, 2019, Ann Veazey Smith fully recognized the gift of her salvation as she was ushered into Heaven and the presence of the Holy Spirit.
Ann lived a long, full life and enjoyed serving others, traveling, and time spent with her family. She experienced a pioneering career, serving at the USW Local 12 as assistant to the union president until being asked to become one of the first employees of Family Savings Credit Union. Ann also helped to start and manage Alabama Teachers Credit Union before retiring to spend more time with her family and travel.
She was a fierce and passionate advocate for several civic organizations and causes, including the Gadsden Woman's Club where she served as President; the James Gadsden chapter of D.A.R. where she was Regent; the Love Center where she served as Treasurer; and several other civic organizations. Ann also loved Jesus and the church, serving in ministry at East Gadsden Baptist, The Tabernacle, and Gadsden Christian Fellowship.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry "Pop" Veazey; mother, Mary "Mom" Veazey; and brother, Bill Veazey.
Ann leaves behind a large family to remember and continue her legacy, including her husband of 62 years, Jack Lynn Smith; daughters, Susan (Steve) Goodwin, Jackie (Mike) Brown; and son, Jeff (Sandra) Smith. She also has a host of grandchildren, including Aaron Goodwin, Kayla Goodwin, Jennifer (Sean) Truelove, Cason (Jessica) Brown, Ana (Ian) Austin and Greg Smith.
Family and friends will be welcomed at 1 p.m. with service at 3 p.m. Friday, August 9 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
You may also make a donation in Ann's memory to the Snellgrove Civitan Center, 324 N. 9th St., Gadsden, AL 35903.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 8, 2019