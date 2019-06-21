Home

Anna Hall Strickland Obituary
Ms. Anna Hall Strickland, 96, passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 9:30 p.m.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Village Chapel in Gadsden, with Pastor Mike Hooks officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Place of rest will be Noble Hill Cemetery.
She was born June 23, 1922, in Valley Creek, Tennessee, daughter of the late Charles Edward and Anna Lee Hogwood Hall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Strickland; son, Charles; brothers, Raymond of Salt Lake City, Utah, John Dannemora of New York, Emerson Grays of Knob, Kentucky, Kenneth Wyandotte of Michigan and Donald Cumberland of Furnace, Tennessee; sisters, jean Moore Grays of Knob, Kentucky, and Janice Alford Huber of Heights, Ohio.
She was a member of New Life Tabernacle Church, Attalla. Her greatest pleasures included spending time with her family, maintaining her household duties and walking. Although she was born in Tennessee, her parents moved the family to Kentucky while she was a young girl. Later, she and her husband moved their family to Lorain, Ohio, where they resided for about 21 years prior to their retirement in Attalla.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Joyce Tiller, of Attalla, and Sue Rivers of Indianapolis; son, Larry (Tina) Strickland of Attalla; very beloved brother, Franklin D. (Phyllis) Hall of Pineville, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 21, 2019
