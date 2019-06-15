|
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday June 16, 2019 at Crestwood Cemetery for Anna Kidd, 92, of Gadsden, who passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Dr. Scott Hassell will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Mrs. Kidd was originally from Willebroek, Belgium, where she met her husband, Ed, during World War II. She has been a resident of Etowah County since 1946.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin C. Kidd Sr., and her daughter, Jackie (Phil) Patterson.
She is survived by her children, Edwin (Sara) Kidd Jr, Robert Kidd and Anthony Kidd; grandchildren, Cindy (Greg) Logan, Michelle (Chris) Holderfield, Mark Kidd, Leslie (Randy) Swearengin, Michael Kidd; and numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Special thanks to Gadsden Healthcare and Rehab.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 15, 2019