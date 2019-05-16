|
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Anne Batie, age 74, of Glencoe, who died Wednesday. Reverend Vince Whittington will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Batie will be remembered as a loyal and true friend to all she met, strong-willed and a great businesswoman, having worked in the banking industry for over 50 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, a friend to all and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by son, Stephen Brent Batie; parents, Grover and Vivian Hicks; and brother, Donald Ray Hicks.
She is survived by husband of 53 years, Harold Batie; daughter, Marlene Miller; daughter-in-law, Teresa Batie; grandchildren, Taylor (Kylie) Batie, Jilliann Batie, Sarah Miller; sisters, Mary (Richard) Samples, Martha (Stan) Langston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Northeast Alabama Genealogical Society.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers are her Beta Sigma Phi Sisters, Wayne Beasley and James Nelson.
Special thanks to Pro Health Hospice nurses and staff.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 16, 2019