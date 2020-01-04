Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
5:00 PM
Valley Community Church
Annemarie Thompson Obituary
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. today at Valley Community Church for Annemarie Thompson, 72, of Attalla, who passed away Jan. 1, 2020. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Thompson was born in Rochester, N.Y., and had a long career as a seamstress. She loved many things such as her children, cooking, sewing, playing cards, outdoors and watching her children and grandchildren grow. Annemarie was loved by so many.
Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her parents, Kathryn and Clarence Brien; sister, Rosemary Brien; son, Clearance Thompson.
She is survived by her children, Crystal Thompson and Theron Thompson; grandchildren, Elliott, Autumn, Colten, Aubrey, and T.J. Thompson, Daisy and Jada Pruitt.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 4, 2020
