|
|
Celebration of life for Mrs. Annetta L. Felton, 64, of Gadsden, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Apostle Claudine Crumpler officiating.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 1, 2019