Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Annetta L. Felton Obituary
Celebration of life for Mrs. Annetta L. Felton, 64, of Gadsden, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Apostle Claudine Crumpler officiating.
To read the full obituary or offer condolences, please visit our website at www.prestigememorialfh.com.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904; 256-438-5506 "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 1, 2019
