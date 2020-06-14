Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Annette Ash White Blake, 61, Gadsden, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters, Tiffany (Gregory) White and Lillian (La'Derrick) White; aunt, Willie Mae Timmons; brother, Tommy Ash; sisters, Katherine (Billy) Hill and Peggy Ash; granddaughters, Essence Jordan, Jamia White-Jordan, LaToria White-Davis, and a special Grandbaby on the way.

Public Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the funeral home.

Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Mission Baptist Church, 1115 Tuscaloosa Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901. Rev. Grady E. Robinson Jr. officiating. Burial in Rainbow Memorial Park.

Arrangements Under the Direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store