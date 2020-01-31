|
Annette Pickren Chamberlin, of Gainesville, Florida, died on Jan. 22, 2020. She was 92. Annette was born in Waycross, Georgia, on Nov. 27, 1927, to T.L. and Madge Pickren of Argyle. She graduated from Homerville High School, in Homerville, Georgia, attended Georgia State College for Women in Valdosta, received a BA from the University of Georgia and a master's degree from Jacksonville University in Jacksonville.
In 1950 she married George Willard Chamberlin Jr. of Crosby, Minnesota. They had two sons, George III (Will), who died in 2010, and Daniel Pickren Chamberlin, of Taipei, Taiwan.
Annette taught elementary school in Argyle and Waycross, Georgia. After moving to Gadsden in 1952, she taught at Episcopal Day School and then Gadsden Community College, where she taught English.
She and her husband moved to Atlanta in the early 1980s, and both were very active in volunteer work. They were ushers at the stadium during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. She also volunteered at the Atlanta Speech School, the Jimmy Carter Library, was a tour guide at Oakland Cemetery and served as a DeKalb Ambassador.
After moving to Gainesville in 1997, Annette wrote two books, "Sunshine in a Shady Place" and "Sunshine in a Silent Place."
Her husband died in 2012, and she is survived by her son, Daniel; a grandson, Daniel Foster Chamberlin, of Savannah, Georgia; her brother, L.B. Pickren, of St. Simons Island, Georgia; her sister, Rubyedora Sullivan, of Gainesville, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Expressions of Sympathy may be sent to Rubyedora Sullivan, 4054 SW 98th Terrace, Gainesville, FL 32608.
Interment will be at Pine Forest Cemetery in Homerville, Georgia.
Arrangements are under the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 22405 W. Newberry Road, Newberry, FL (352) 472-5361
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 31, 2020