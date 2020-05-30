Annie Beatrice Harcrow
Funeral service for Mrs. Annie Beatrice Harcrow, 98, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Brother Bruce Jenkins and Brother Mike Yates officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel.
Mrs. Harcrow passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Cherokee County Health and Rehab surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Franklin Harcrow; son, Ernest Harcrow; nine brothers and sisters; and daughter-in-law, Betty Harcrow.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Donald (Ilse) Harcrow, Larry (Lori) Harcrow; grandchildren, Erika (Tony) Wood, Rita Harcrow, Lori (James) Bodiford and Andy (Michelle) Harcrow; great-grandchildren, Joey (Brook) Wood, Tyler Flegel, Jake Bodiford, Luke Harcrow and Judson Harcrow; great-great-grandchildren, Iliana Wood, Jude Wood and Coleman Wood; sister, Nellie Riley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Harcrow was of the Baptist Faith. She loved cooking and gardening.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherokee County Health and Rehab.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

Published in The Gadsden Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
MAY
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
