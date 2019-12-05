Home

Celebration of Life for Annie Elizabeth Richardson English will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service with Evangelist Mattie Ingram officiating. Visitation with the family will be 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the funeral home.
Ms. Annie was born March 27, 1946, in Gadsden. On Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the age of 59 she departed this life at North Side Nursing Home.
She is survived by her loving family.
Signature Service by, Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
