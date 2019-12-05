|
|
Celebration of Life for Annie Elizabeth Richardson English will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service with Evangelist Mattie Ingram officiating. Visitation with the family will be 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the funeral home.
Ms. Annie was born March 27, 1946, in Gadsden. On Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the age of 59 she departed this life at North Side Nursing Home.
She is survived by her loving family.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019