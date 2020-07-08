1/
Annie Jean Arledge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Ms. Annie Jean Arledge, 88, of Rainbow City, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with her son Reggie Arledge giving the eulogy. Burial will follow the service in Crestwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Ms. Arledge passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Guice; grandson, Robert Clay Arledge; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert "Reggie" (Felicia) Arledge; grandchildren, Nicholas Cole (Brelan) Arledge and Clinton Race (Jenny) Arledge; great-grandchildren, Etta Faye Arledge and Thomas Lee Arledge; brother, James (Carol) Guice; sister, Sue Dobbs; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ms. Arledge was a 1948 graduate of Geraldine High School. She was one of 15 brothers and sisters. She attended Rainbow City Church of God. She was a clerk at Western Union for 21 years, and also was a clerk at Phillip's Supply for many years until retirement.
Pallbearers will be deacons of White Springs Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Springs Baptist Church.
Special thanks to the Nurses and CNAs on the 1st hall at McGuffey's Health Care and Rehab.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved