Funeral service for Ms. Annie Jean Arledge, 88, of Rainbow City, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with her son Reggie Arledge giving the eulogy. Burial will follow the service in Crestwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Ms. Arledge passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Guice; grandson, Robert Clay Arledge; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert "Reggie" (Felicia) Arledge; grandchildren, Nicholas Cole (Brelan) Arledge and Clinton Race (Jenny) Arledge; great-grandchildren, Etta Faye Arledge and Thomas Lee Arledge; brother, James (Carol) Guice; sister, Sue Dobbs; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ms. Arledge was a 1948 graduate of Geraldine High School. She was one of 15 brothers and sisters. She attended Rainbow City Church of God. She was a clerk at Western Union for 21 years, and also was a clerk at Phillip's Supply for many years until retirement.
Pallbearers will be deacons of White Springs Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Springs Baptist Church.
Special thanks to the Nurses and CNAs on the 1st hall at McGuffey's Health Care and Rehab.
