Annie Jewel Tidwell

Attalla - Annie Jewel Tidwell (Bonnie) 92, passed away at her home in Attalla, AL on November 9, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Attalla and local business women, having owned and operated her own beauty salon for over 30 years. She was a member of Cherry Street Baptist Church for over 65 years.

She is preceded in death by her husbands; Maurell J. Dye (32 years), W. J. (Pete) Nesbitt (20 years), Evans C. Tidwell (19 years), sister: Iva Nell Geer, parents: Orlando and Annie Conner.

She is survived by her sons: Gregory R. Dye (Freda), Donald L. Dye (Shannon), Grandchildren: Ginger Lind (Scott), Gregory W. Dye (Leslie), great-grandson, Brayden Dye, sister: Juanice Bowen (Jack [Sherry]), and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Thursday at Crestwood Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Garrard officiating. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral at 1 p.m.



