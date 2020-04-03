|
|
Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Leesburg, for Mrs. Annie Laura Allen, who died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 84. Viewing will be held at the adjoining church from noon until time for the service. Pastor Michael Watters will officiate.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Mary Hawkins, C D (Felicia) Curry, Bernice Garrett, Linda Matthews, Cephus Allen, all of Gadsden, AL, Gloria Allen, Huntsville, AL, Sallie Allen, Birmingham, AL, Jessie Allen, Albertville, AL; 26 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; special friends, Hattie Whitaker, Helen Clifton, Margaret McElrath, Lena Green, Irene Dupree; a host of other relatives and friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 3, 2020