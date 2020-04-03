Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
The Adjoining Church
Leesburg, AL
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church Cemetery
Leesburg, AL
View Map
Annie Laura Allen


1935 - 2020
Annie Laura Allen Obituary
Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Leesburg, for Mrs. Annie Laura Allen, who died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 84. Viewing will be held at the adjoining church from noon until time for the service. Pastor Michael Watters will officiate.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Mary Hawkins, C D (Felicia) Curry, Bernice Garrett, Linda Matthews, Cephus Allen, all of Gadsden, AL, Gloria Allen, Huntsville, AL, Sallie Allen, Birmingham, AL, Jessie Allen, Albertville, AL; 26 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; special friends, Hattie Whitaker, Helen Clifton, Margaret McElrath, Lena Green, Irene Dupree; a host of other relatives and friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 3, 2020
