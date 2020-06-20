Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery for Annie Louise Ragsdale, 89, of Oxford, Alabama, who passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The Reverend Van Lockridge will officiate.

Ms. Ragsdale was a longtime resident of Gadsden, Alabama, where she was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, but lived many of her later years in Ohatchee, where she was a member of Oak Bowery Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Ragsdale; her grandson, Mark Coley; her parents; and her sister, Rosie Ward Stains.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Jackie Ragsdale; son, Steve (Patty) Ragsdale; grandchildren, Christy (Joey) Dodd, Chris (Samantha) Coley, Adam Stephens, Abel Keen, Samantha Keen; and seven great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at Crestwood Chapel.

