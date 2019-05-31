Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sweet Home United Metodist Church
Gadsden, AL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Tabernacle Church
Annie Ruth Buggs


Annie Ruth Buggs Obituary
Annie Ruth Buggs, 85, Gadsden, passed on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Tabernacle Church. Rev. Tommy Marshall, pastor; Rev. Michael Robertson, officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Sweet Home United Methodist Church.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, Gwendolyn (Valerie) Alford, Leslie Fern, Andrea (Jackie) Granger, Sylvester (Dollisa) Green, Alycia Lee, Allen Buggs, Carla Buggs, Angela (Gregory) Leach, Tracie (Melvin) Guyton, Latoyia Buggs, Mariah Buggs; 31 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; special niece/daughter, Charlotte Buggs Holley; sisters, Nommie (John) Dillingham, Cleveland, OH, Joenetta Scott, Cincinnati, OH; sister-in-law, Maxine Davenport, Gadsden; brothers, James Scott, Cincinnati, OH, Albert Felton, San Antonio, TX; special friends, Levy Ansley, Mildred Adams, Marbetta Ethridge, Lorraine Strong, Mary Alford, Charles Bradford; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 31, 2019
