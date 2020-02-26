|
|
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Annie Ruth Mayo, 84, of Attalla, who passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Rev. Joe Dismuke will be officiating. Morgan Funeral Chapel will be directing. Burial will be in Carnes Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Mayo was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Mayo; parents, Ollis and Mozelle Wood; and grandson, Jeff Mayo.
Mrs. Mayo loved gardening and was known for her cooking, especially her mac and cheese and chicken and dressing.
She is survived by her sons, Cliff Mayo, Mike Mayo and Keith Mayo; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Meadowood Retirement Village, Attalla Health Care and Dr. Oluwole Akisanya.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 26, 2020