Ansell Wayne Gray, 77, of Hiram, GA, passed away November 14, 2019.
Wayne loved fishing and Alabama football, but most of all, he loved being with his family and friends. He was a 1962 graduate of Glencoe High School.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Ansell and Jeanette Gray; and brother, Kenneth Gray.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Gray; sons, Tim (Bonnie) Gray of Douglasville, GA, Anthony (Dawn) Gray of Hiram, GA, and Greg (Stacey) Gray, Douglasville, GA; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 18 at Davis-Struempf Chapel (Austell, GA). Interment will follow the service at Sweetwater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. before the service. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Gadsden, AL.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 16, 2019