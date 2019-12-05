|
Ansell Wayne Gray, 77, of Hiram, GA, passed away November 14, 2019.
He graduated from Glencoe High School in 1962.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Gray; sons, Tim (Bonnie) Gray, Anthony (Dawn) Gray, Greg (Stacey) Gray; 8 grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held from 2-4 p.m. December 8, 2019, at Living Word Ministries, Gadsden Mall, located in the old mall theater.
Friends and family are welcome.
Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell, GA.
www.davisstruempf.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 5, 2019