Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory
1975 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
(770) 944-2900
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Living Word Ministries (located in the old mall theater)
Gadsden Mall
Ansell Wayne Gray Obituary
Ansell Wayne Gray, 77, of Hiram, GA, passed away November 14, 2019.
He graduated from Glencoe High School in 1962.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Gray; sons, Tim (Bonnie) Gray, Anthony (Dawn) Gray, Greg (Stacey) Gray; 8 grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held from 2-4 p.m. December 8, 2019, at Living Word Ministries, Gadsden Mall, located in the old mall theater.
Friends and family are welcome.
Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell, GA.
www.davisstruempf.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 5, 2019
