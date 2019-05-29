|
|
Mr. Anthony "Tommy" Hazelrig, age 62, of Gadsden, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Tee Time (South 11th Street, Gadsden). Eddie Nichols officiating. Reception immediately following. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory announcing.
"Tommy, the Sign Guy," as he was known to so many in the Gadsden area, had long worked in the graphics/sign industry, including having his own shops – but most recently worked at "Trim It Up" in Gadsden. Tommy was a talented artist and singer, and enjoyed spending time with his friends relaxing at Tee Time or shooting pool.
Mr. Hazelrig was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Dorothy Hazelrig; sister, Nancy Hazelrig Price; and brother, Kenny Hazelrig.
Tommy leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughters, Sarah Corrin Hazelrig and AnnMarie Watts; son, Jeffrey Allen Watts; granddaughters, Rayden Patty, Lexis Butts, Piper Butts, Crimson Watts; grandsons, Brodie Butts, Jeffrey Allen Watts Jr.; sister, Susan Hazelrig; along with a host of extended family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sammy McGlathery, Scott Gibson, John Turner, Josh McCoy, Alan Holland, Ricky Downey, Dave Lawson and David Santos.
Special thanks are extended to Charlene Davis, Cody Underwood (Tee Time), Mark Webster, Linda Smith, Jan Bladorn and the staff of Comfort Care Hospice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 29, 2019