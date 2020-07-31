1/
Anthony Bruce Long
1961 - 2020
Anthony Bruce Long, 59, of Ohatchee, passed away July 25, 2020. Funeral Service was at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.
Bruce was born March 20, 1961, in Etowah County. He resided in Florida for many years before returning home to reside in Calhoun County.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia McClain Long; father, T.J. Long; sister, Frances Long; and brother, James Long.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert, Joe and Ray Long; sisters, Sandy Meeks, Susan Clay, Carole Hogan; and several nieces and nephews.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
