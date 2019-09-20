|
Funeral services for Antonio Gustavious Taylor will be 3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Mission Baptist Church. Reverend Grady E. Robinson Jr., Pastor; Reverend Anthony Jelks, eulogist. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Public Visitation is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Family Hour is 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday at Mission Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted mother, Ms. Venette Kendricks; three children, Cameron, Jeremiah and Alayzia Taylor; four sisters, Lanette Taylor, Shaniqua Jones, Telesha Peterson and Sophia Washington; and a host of other relatives and friends.
