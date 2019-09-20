Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Mission Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Mission Baptist Church
Antonio Gustavious Taylor

Antonio Gustavious Taylor Obituary
Funeral services for Antonio Gustavious Taylor will be 3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Mission Baptist Church. Reverend Grady E. Robinson Jr., Pastor; Reverend Anthony Jelks, eulogist. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Public Visitation is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Family Hour is 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday at Mission Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted mother, Ms. Venette Kendricks; three children, Cameron, Jeremiah and Alayzia Taylor; four sisters, Lanette Taylor, Shaniqua Jones, Telesha Peterson and Sophia Washington; and a host of other relatives and friends.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 20, 2019
