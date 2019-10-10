|
April Cheree Pate, born July 7, 1974, in Gadsden, AL, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the age of 45.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Pate; parents, Carolyn Baker and the late James Kirkpatrick (Attalla, AL); brother, Eric (Mindy) Kirkpatrick (Sardis, AL); 3 grandchildren; 2 nieces; 1 nephew; aunts, uncles and cousins.
April will be cremated, but the family will have a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday at the Gadsden Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the American Diabetes Research Association.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 10, 2019