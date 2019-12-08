Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
Archie J. Lancaster Obituary
Funeral services will be held at noon, Tuesday at Village Chapel for Archie J. Lancaster, 63, Gadsden, who died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Pastor Tommy Marshall will officiate. Burial will follow in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Archie was a member of South Gadsden Baptist Church, and he was the owner and operator of a trucking business for 35 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lancaster; grandparents, Claude and Birty Wilkerson; and aunt, Rose Lee.
Archie will be remembered by his wife of 41 years, Sharon Lancaster; son, Jason (Brittany) Lancaster; granddaughter, Lilliana Lancaster; mother, Hilda Lancaster; siblings, Gerald (Denise) Lancaster, Kellie (Scott) Tilley, and Michael (Misty) Lancaster; uncle, John (Yvonne) Wilkerson; and also 19 nieces and 25 nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jason Lancaster, Clint Stephens, Tony Lancaster, Clay Lancaster, and Hunter Simmons.
Special thanks to Shepherd's Cove Hospice, and the doctors and nurses of Riverview Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 8, 2019
