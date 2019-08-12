Home

Arey Anthony "Tony" Yates Obituary
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Village Chapel for Arey Anthony "Tony" Yates, 48, Attalla, who died Saturday, August 10, 2019. Dr. Craig Reynolds will officiate. Burial will follow at Maryville FCM Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Tony was a 1989 graduate of Etowah High School and also attended Wallace State Community College. He served dutifully for 20 years in law enforcement for Lee County Sheriff's Office, DEA, and Attalla City Police Department. He worked for Black Water Security in Iraq for 2 years.
Tony never met a stranger. He loved to laugh and enjoyed making others laugh. He was a member of Cove Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his daddy, Arey Yates Jr.
He is survived by his children, Noah, Jolene and Kayden; mother, Pat Yates; sisters, Tammy (Bart) Brown and Darlene (Bobby) Sauls; nieces and nephews, Jessica, Tiffany, Dillon, Lawson and Lydia; chosen brothers, Reggie and Wesley Roberts; and chosen daughter, Skyler Green.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Sauls, Bart Brown, Reggie Roberts, Wesley Roberts, Kevin Nance, Art Watford, Mike Underwood and Harlon Willett.
Honorary pallbearers are Connie Grant, Dillon Sauls and Lawson Brown.
Special thanks to those who loved and prayed for Tony.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Village Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
