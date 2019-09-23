Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Marshall Memory Gardens
Arthleen "Barkie" McDowell


1928 - 2019
Arthleen "Barkie" McDowell Obituary
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Marshall Memory Gardens for Arthleen "Barkie" McDowell, 91, of Boaz. Mrs. McDowell passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Rev. Jeff Logan will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Mrs. McDowell is preceded in death by her mother, Hattie Bell Claborn; brother, Ray Claborn; and sister, Martha Martin.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Tom) Williams; sons, Tom (Kellye) McDowell, Jim McDowell and Joe McDowell; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 23, 2019
