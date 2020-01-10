|
|
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Village Chapel for Arthur B. Duke III, 77, Gadsden, who died Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Tony Smith and Richard Martin will officiate. Burial will be at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur was born September 4, 1942, in Gadsden. He was a lifelong resident of Etowah County. He traveled extensively with his parents as a child and grew to love his country fiercely. He was extremely proud of his Southern heritage. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force. 14 months of his service was in Thailand during the Vietnam War. After his service, he joined the Gadsden Fire Department, where he retired in 1989. He loved the outdoors, especially camping and kayaking with his friends and family. Most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandson and his great-grandson, whom he lovingly referred to as "The Great One."
Mr. Duke was preceded in death by his parents, A.B. Duke II and Elizabeth Duke.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jan Duke; daughter, Marty (Richard) Jones; grandson, James M. (Ashley) Jones; great-grandson, Kilian Arthur James Jones; brother, Richard (Debbie) Jones; chosen father, Minor Lyles; chosen brothers, Waylon Downs, Don Campbell and Jimmy Marker; and chosen sister, Phyllis Downs.
Honorary pallbearers will be Minor Lyles, Waylon Downs, Don Campbell, Jimmy Marker, and the Gadsden Fire Department.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 10, 2020