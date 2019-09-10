Home

Arthur Frank "Red" Woodget

Arthur Frank "Red" Woodget Obituary
Celebration of Life for Arthur Frank "Red" Woodget will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, with visitation beginning at noon. Pastor Ivan Cattling Sr. will officiate service, with interment following at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Jonathan (Lisa) Butler, Nicole Hale, Angela (Pastor Ricky) Tillis, all of Gadsden, AL, Tiffany Brown (Alice) Cockerham, Dallas, GA; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, James Melvin Woodget, Detroit, MI; special friend and caretaker, Ann White W.; a host of nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to name.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust."
Published in The Gadsden Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
