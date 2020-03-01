|
Arthur Jack Hall Sr., 87, of Rome, Georgia, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in a local healthcare facility.
Mr. Hall was born Feb. 28, 1933 in Attalla, a son to the late Arthur Leland Hall and Ruby Lee Hazel Hall. He was a deacon of New Canaan Baptist Church for many years and was currently a member of West Rome Church of God. He also retired from Temple Inland after 34 years of service as a supervisor. He served in the United States Navy from 1952 to1956 with an Honorable discharge.
Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Leland and Ruby Lee Hazel Hall and a brother, Harry Hall.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Dora Mae Hall. They were married on June 2, 1956. He is also survived by his children, Donna Brown (Cliff), Rome, Dr. Arthur Jack Hall Jr. (Darrene), Meridian, Mississippi, Lee Ford (Mike), Rome; grandchildren, Joe Pierce, California, Jared Brown (Sarah), Lawrenceville, Ryan Brown (Heather), Acworth, Brian Pierce, DoraLee Burnes, Steven Ford, Zack Ford, all of Rome, Alanna Gonzalez (Jaynell), Florida, Mia Hall, California; eight great-grandchildren, Keller, Kayden, Lauren, Lincoln, Issac, Brianna, Nathan and Bear.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. LaMont Kiser officiating.
Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Post 5 Honor Guard conducting full military rites.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA 30165.
Pallbearers include: Joe Pierce, Jared Brown, Ryan Brown, Brian Pierce, Steven Ford, Zack Ford, William Abernathy and Keller Jack Singleton.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 1, 2020