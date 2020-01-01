Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Montevallo National Cemetery
Arthur Milton "Rick" Bradberry Jr.


1951 - 2020
Arthur Milton "Rick" Bradberry Jr. Obituary
Arthur 'Rick' Milton Bradberry Jr., 68, of Atlanta, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was born November 1, 1951, in Ft. Jackson, SC, to Arthur Milton Bradberry and Betty L. Blankenship. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Greg Bradberry (Gadsden) and Janice Chieffe (Pittsburgh, PA).
Rick is survived by his children, Katie Mabeus (Moody) and Amber Dunmire (Coshocton, OH); as well as his siblings, Traci Billingsley (Gadsden), Angie Bradberry (Killeen, TX) and Aviva Beach (Yakima, WA).
Special thanks to his dear friend, HB (Helen) Blythe-Heart (Stockbridge, GA).
Memorial services are at 11 a.m. January 2, 2020, at Montevallo National Cemetery. Joe Billingsley officiating. Burial to follow at Montevallo National Cemetery.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 1, 2020
