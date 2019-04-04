|
Asa R. Smith, age 86, of Hokes Bluff, AL, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Cremation services provided by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Asa was in the United States Army; it was his life. He loved his children and grandkids. He retired from service in 1974 as a Master SGT and was so very proud to serve his country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Asa and Nell Smith; brother, Nolan Smith.
Mr. Smith married Nancy Osterhout from Salinas, California, in 1958. They had 3 children: Michael Smith (Rhonda), Shane Smith (Sheree), and Tammy Smith.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Kayla Jenkins; grandson, Kelly Smith; adopted son, Micah Franklin, and Magan Franklin; sister, Edna Williams; sister-in-law, Charlotte Smith; niece, Tina Richey; nephew, Glen Williams.
Special thanks to Gadsden Regional Medical Center: the staff, ER, doctors and nurses in MICU were amazing. God Bless you all.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 4, 2019