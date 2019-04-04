Home

Asa R. (Smitty) Smith


Asa R. (Smitty) Smith Obituary
Asa R. Smith, age 86, of Hokes Bluff, AL, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Cremation services provided by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Asa was in the United States Army; it was his life. He loved his children and grandkids. He retired from service in 1974 as a Master SGT and was so very proud to serve his country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Asa and Nell Smith; brother, Nolan Smith.
Mr. Smith married Nancy Osterhout from Salinas, California, in 1958. They had 3 children: Michael Smith (Rhonda), Shane Smith (Sheree), and Tammy Smith.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Kayla Jenkins; grandson, Kelly Smith; adopted son, Micah Franklin, and Magan Franklin; sister, Edna Williams; sister-in-law, Charlotte Smith; niece, Tina Richey; nephew, Glen Williams.
Special thanks to Gadsden Regional Medical Center: the staff, ER, doctors and nurses in MICU were amazing. God Bless you all.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 4, 2019
