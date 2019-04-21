|
A true "War Hero" is no longer with us.
Aubrey Eugene McBride, known to everyone as "Gene," passed away on Feb. 21, 2019.
Gene was born in Jackson County, on Oct. 11, 1935. After high school, Gene enlisted in the U.S. Army and fought with distinction in the Korean War. He fought in the last combat operation in the war. It took Gene and a South Korean soldier three days to return to American lines after his company was overrun. As a result of his injuries, Gene spent a year recovering at the VA Hospital in San Francisco. During this time, Gene was able to attend a radio and television school, where he learned the communication business. After his recovery, he came to Alabama City and opened his television business on Wall Street. He was in business for over 40 years. Not only was he an RCA dealer, but he was an RCA contractor. He installed all televisions in all hospitals in North Alabama. He was a genius in the communication business.
He is survived by his son, Michael Eugene McBride; former wives, Janette McBride Cole and Glenda McBride.
Special thanks is given to Mary Harden, his faithful secretary, bookkeeper and friend.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 21, 2019