Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Bethel United Methodist Church
Auburn Eugune Horton Obituary
Celebration of life for Auburn Eugune "Shake", "The Pecan Man", 70, Centre, who died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Bethel United Methodist Church. Bro. Billy Warren is pastor and Rev. Dr. Dedric A. Cowser is eulogist. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 6 tonight at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Auburn leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Tamala Horton (Montrez), Hokes Bluff; "Jew of his life" granddaughter, Mallory Aaron, Hokes Bluff; siblings, Anita (Charles) Sanders, Centre, James Horton, Ball Play, Onna (Paula) Horton, Pontiac, Michigan, Carlos Jerome (Tara) Horton, Ball Play; aunts, Florence Weatherly, Ball Play, Janice Green, Detroit, Michigan, Louise Johnson, Alice Horton, both of Centre, Florence (Henry) Alexander, Ocala, Florida; special cousins, Fred Cowser, Pontiac, Michigan, Malcolm (Donna) Chambers, Ball Play; special friends, Linda Horton, Gadsden, Tommie Green, Attalla, Linda Wyatt, Centre; a host of first cousins like brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Signature service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust", www.adams-buggs.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 5, 2019
