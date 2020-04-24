|
Audeline "Audy" Yates passed from this life on April 22, 2020. The family will hold a memorial gathering at Morgan Funeral Chapel on April 25, 2020.
For 15 years, she was a member of multiple square dancing clubs. She loved to sew and shop.
Audy was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Yates; and her daughter, Meloni Yates.
She is survived by her son, Stanley Wofford (Teresa Cason); grandchildren, Amy White (George Broome), Kelli Cason (Chris Leigh) and Craig Cason (Tim); great-grandchildren, Keena McGatha (Dartyn Boatwright), Keegan White, Hunter Mayben, Tessa Rae Leigh, Easton Leigh, Trevor Leigh; great-great-grandchild, Ash Boatwright; and her good friend, Martha Madison.
To ensure we follow all new state regulations concerning the coronavirus, we can only have 10 guests at a time at a memorial gathering. Any friends or family who would like to be here but cannot, please feel free to call the Morgan Funeral Chapel office to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 24, 2020