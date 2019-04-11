|
|
Audra Baswell Burger, 96, of Gadsden, was granted her eternal reward on April 10, 2019, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Audra was born in 1922 and raised in the Greasy Cove Community of Gallant, AL. She resided her adult life in Gadsden. She was a 1942 graduate of Ashville High School, where she was a member of the basketball team. Audra was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she raised her family and attended regularly.
Her business/financial career started in 1954 when Family Savings Credit Union was in its infancy. Audra was employed by Family Savings for 34 years. Immediately after her work retirement, she had the honor to serve on the Family Savings Board of Directors until her death. She served faithfully on the FSCU Board of Directors for 30 years, with a large number of those years as Treasurer. Her total yearly service to Family Savings Credit Union accumulated to 64 years. Family Savings was among her many passions, and she is someone who helped grow and nurture "The Credit Union" into what it is today.
In civil service, Mrs. Burger served Etowah County for 30 years as Chief Clerk of Elections for the Tillison Bend Water Authority Voting Precinct.
Audra had many hobbies, including seek-a-word puzzles, traveling, and attending Jacksonville State University football games with friends. To those who knew Audra well, there is no doubt "Grandmother's" most enjoyable leisure was partaking in the annual family beach vacation.
Audra Baswell Burger was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years and the love of her life, Clarence E. Burger; eldest daughter, Cheryl Burger Pierce; parents, Lester and Mary Baswell; brother, Willard Baswell; sisters, Mildred Berry, Ann Blythe and Margie Camp.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Burger Pruitt and her husband, Donny; son-in-law, Larry T. Pierce; grandson, Jason S. Pierce and his wife, Michelle Tipton Pierce; granddaughter, Jenny Pruitt Simpson and her husband, Jeff Simpson; chosen family, Dell and James Mackey. Audra is also survived by her most favored family members, her three great-grandchildren, Harrison, Lynley and Anderson Pierce. She enjoyed many hours making memories with them.
Honorary pallbearers are the Family Savings Credit Union Board of Directors: Pat Williamson, Dale Boyd, Hacky Jaggers, Wally Burns, Ronnie Reed, Randle Mountain and Jimmy Wilkes; the Family Savings officers, administration, employees, staff and members.
Funeral services for Audra Baswell Burger will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home in Gadsden, AL. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Dr. Darrell Brown and Rev. Larry Garrard will officiate.
The family would like to especially thank Audra's special friends and extended family: Aloma and Jimmy Marker, Claire Brown, Judy Phillips, Judy Clontz, Jim Hixon, Jay Beggs, Dr. Sandra Carpenter and Dr. Chris Kelley. She loved each of you dearly.
The family requests no flowers; however, contributions in memoriam are encouraged and should be made to: The Audra B. Burger Scholarship Fund c/o Family Savings Credit Union, Attention: Mrs. Claire Brown, 205 Rescia Ave., Rainbow City, AL 35906.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 11, 2019