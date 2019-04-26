Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Lothridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey C. Lothridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey C. Lothridge Obituary
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Crestwood Funeral Home for Audrey Lothridge, 90, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Minister Chris Walker will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
The family rejoices in the fact that she is in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus, reunited with her husband, Aaron; father, Houston; mother, Kate Booker; brothers, Frankie and Harold Booker; and granddaughter, Karen Langley.
She leaves behind son, Billy Lothridge; daughter, Kathy Langley; grandson, Jade and fiancée Andrelas Langley; granddaughters, Jennifer (Marvin) Edwards, Carrie (Bobby) Wilbanks, Mona (Charles Bowers) Langley; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Booker; sister-in-law, Linda Booker; Ronnie League; nieces and nephews Everett (Velma) Shrader, Maranda (Merv) Hanawalt; and a large extended family and friends.
Honorary pallbearer is a very special person in her life, Christopher Graves.
The family would like to express thanks to Alacare Hospice: "Thank you for all the love, help and compassion shown by the nurses and others given to Audrey Lothridge."
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the time of service Saturday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now