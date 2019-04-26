|
|
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Crestwood Funeral Home for Audrey Lothridge, 90, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Minister Chris Walker will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
The family rejoices in the fact that she is in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus, reunited with her husband, Aaron; father, Houston; mother, Kate Booker; brothers, Frankie and Harold Booker; and granddaughter, Karen Langley.
She leaves behind son, Billy Lothridge; daughter, Kathy Langley; grandson, Jade and fiancée Andrelas Langley; granddaughters, Jennifer (Marvin) Edwards, Carrie (Bobby) Wilbanks, Mona (Charles Bowers) Langley; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Booker; sister-in-law, Linda Booker; Ronnie League; nieces and nephews Everett (Velma) Shrader, Maranda (Merv) Hanawalt; and a large extended family and friends.
Honorary pallbearer is a very special person in her life, Christopher Graves.
The family would like to express thanks to Alacare Hospice: "Thank you for all the love, help and compassion shown by the nurses and others given to Audrey Lothridge."
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the time of service Saturday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 26, 2019